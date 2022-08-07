Elizabeth Banks Is Glowing on Her Trip to Greece in This Untouched & Radiant Bikini Video

Elizabeth Banks is turning up the heat this summer with a show-stopping, untouched video of herself living her best life by the pool. On Aug 4, Banks uploaded a cheeky video of herself going from the airport in her casual ensemble to lounging by the pool in a cherry-printed bikini. She posted it with the caption, “Next stop…🇬🇷.”

She’s literally glowing in this fun patterned bikini, and we love the fact that it’s unedited or untouched. Banks is showing her most authentic self in this bikini video, and we can’t get enough of it. And neither can her fans! So many fans commented things like “Oh my 😍😍” and “What a beautiful woman!”

Banks has been living her best life this past summer, posting some gorgeous swimsuit snapshots from around the world. The last swimsuit pic came from a week ago at a lake, where she wowed in a plunging black swimsuit, posting it with the caption, “#lakelife #berkshires thank you @smuil and friends.”

In a previous episode of her powerful podcast on Audible called My Body, My Podcast, Banks talked about the power of self-image. “Images of myself have always affected me,” she said. “[But] self-images are incredibly powerful and there are never more images being made than now, and never more tools, like filters and Photoshop, to alter those images.”

Banks added, “It’s important to be reminded that images aren’t our bodies. They’re just pictures of our bodies.”

