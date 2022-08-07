Kevin Federline Makes Bold Claim To the World & Teenage Sons That Britney Spears’ Conservatorship ‘Saved Her Life’

After it seems like Britney Spears is putting her trauma behind her, embracing the new life she’s earned for herself, someone else has to bring everything back to the surface. Instead of another family member, it’s none other than her ex-husband Kevin Federline. After a decade of staying silent, Federline has added fuel to the fire and made some, erm, bold claims that bring in their two teenage sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15.

Federline first says to the Daily Mail that the boys have decided not to see Spears for months, insinuating that it’s because of her naked pictures on social media. He said, “The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now. It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.”

He then said that it’s so “tough” for them to be in high school when their mom posts nude pictures on social media. “I try to explain to them, ‘Look, maybe that’s just another way she tries to express herself.’ But that doesn’t take away from the fact of what it does to them. It’s tough. I can’t imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.”

Spears’ husband then voiced a controversial opinion on his ex’s conservatorship battle. He said he told his sons that her 13-year conservatorship, where her family controlled her every move with finances, career, and personal life, was good for her. “They’ve had a lot of questions about it. I don’t know that I can answer all of them for them, but I just tried to explain to them that your mom needed help, you know, and the people were in play to try to make that happen, to make it better.”

On top of all of that, he even said he’d like Spears’ father and former conservator back into his children’s lives, quoting that he feels “bad” for him. “I would absolutely welcome Jamie Spears back in the boys’ lives. Especially if that’s what the boys wanted,” he said. “I don’t have any hard feelings towards Jamie Spears. People make mistakes. I feel bad for him. I feel like he’s been put through the wringer.”

He added, “When Jamie took over, things got into order. He saved her life.”

Okay, breathe, we know that was a lot to take in. But Spears’ husband Sam Asghari came to her aid, saying, “To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap. There is no validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model.” Safe to say, Asghari went off in his Instagram stories.

