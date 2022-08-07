Queen Elizabeth II Reportedly Begged Prince William To Stop a Hobby That Could ‘Threaten the Line of Succession’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

While Queen Elizabeth II is okay with many of Prince William’s hobbies, like motorcycles and sailing, there’s one that she “stays up at night” worrying about. And truthfully, we don’t blame her.

It’s reported by Daily Mail that the Queen has repeatedly asked William not to fly helicopters, especially to not pilot them himself in bad weather. It’s reported that the Queen has grown more paranoid of a disaster striking, leading to tragic events that would “threaten the line of succession.”

The report said, “It keeps the Queen awake at night, and she is understandably very worried. She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis.”

In case you haven’t seen, the Cambridges have been arriving and leaving my helicopter a lot more often in recent years. While they typically have a skilled pilot and crew, William has skillfully taken the controls sometimes as well. He was able to get permission after the birth of his firstborn son Prince George in 2013, so the family could spend more quality time together.

Speaking of the line of succession, the next in line is her son Prince Charles after the Queen passes. After Andrew follows William, George, Princess Charlotte, and then their youngest, Prince Louis is the fifth in line for the throne.

