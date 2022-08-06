Halle Berry‘s New Vibrant Hairstyle Shows How Free Spirited She Is — & It’s Her Most Daring Look Yet

Halle Berry just made our hearts skip a beat with her newest, daring hairdo. On Aug 4, Berry and her longtime love, Van Hunt went on a date night to see a UFC boxing match between Eric Priest and Cory Conner. While she looked amazing in her cozy outfit topped with a striking chiffon blouse, all eyes were on her brand-new hairstyle.

Berry has been experimenting with her personal style lately, and we love it. Recently, she proudly showed off her natural curls in a beachside photo, which she did again for the UFC fight — but with a twist. She showed up to the fight. making a low-key appearance with some vibrant, purple curls.

You can see the photos below from UFC’s official Instagram story:

So not only is Berry embracing her natural curls, she’s embracing her natural, free spirit with this daring color. Now, the Moonfall star has experimented with her hair a lot over the years, from daring pixie cuts to long wavy locks; she can really pull anything off.

In a previous interview with ELLE, the Catwoman star revealed why she adores changing up her style. “I love short hair—that’s me, that’s who I am. I just feel confident and feel like my best self when I have short hair,” she said. “But it’s fun to change sometimes. I get a little bored and, as a woman, I want to change my shoes, my outfit, and my hair. And thanks to extensions, it’s easy to do.”

