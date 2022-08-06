Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Smile more, stress less alt

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Christina Ricci’s Rare Comments About Her Husband Mark Hampton Show They Were Meant to Be

Delilah Gray
Christina Ricci and husband Mark Hampton. Plus Icon
Christina Ricci and Mark Hampton Gilbert Flores for Variety.
Christina Ricci's Bond With Husband Helped
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at
Christina Ricci's Bond With Husband Helped
Christina Ricci's Bond With Husband Helped
View Gallery 36 Images

Christina Ricci is one of those celebrities who like to keep their private life relatively private (sans the adorable milestone photos of her newborn daughter). However, about 10 months after her surprise elopement with her husband Mark Hampton, she’s ready to dish on how this love is unlike any love she’s had before.

In a recent interview for Anna Faris‘ Unqualified podcast, Ricci opened up for the first time in a very long time about how it’s been going in the romance department, specifically on her marriage to new hubby Hampton.

“I would say — and this sounds really annoying and cloying and stupid — but I would say the first time I really fell in love in a healthy way is probably this marriage that I’m in now,” she said. “I think that a lot of my relationships in the past had a lot to do with unhealthy things that I was looking for.”

The Yellowjackets star added, “And I don’t know if you can call [it] love, but I don’t think things that aren’t good for you should be called love.”

Ricci and Hampton surprised everyone by eloping back in Oct. 2021, announcing soon before that they were expecting their first child together. They welcomed their daughter Cleopatra “Cleo” in Dec. 2021, becoming the little sister of Ricci’s son Frederick “Freddie” Heerdegen, 7, from her previous marriage to troubled ex-husband James Heerdegen.

While not much is known about the pair, specifically how they met or anything like that. It’s clear to see that they’re oh-so in love.

Before you go, click here to see celebrities who are married to regular people.
Luciana Barroso, Matt Damon

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad