Gabrielle Union Shows Every Inch of Herself In This ‘Glorious’ Nude Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Gabrielle Union is showing the world a more vulnerable side of her, showing every inch of herself for the public to awe at. Union is now in a “ Rebirth “ stage of healing and we’re so here for it.

On Aug 5, Union posted a shocking photo of herself naked in the makeup chair, rocking a new ‘do. She posted the beautiful photo with the caption, “Naked & Unafraid. The Rebirth Will Be GLORIOUS 🖤 PS Thank you, @laurenlondon you showed up like the angel you are and dropped some knowledge & love on me that has changed the course of my life. Won’t He do it. 💫🙏🏾👑 PSS THANK YOU to everyone who has taken the time to pour into me these last few months as I’ve struggled mightily. THANK YOU!!!!!”

You can see the photo HERE.

In the photo, we see the Bring It On star hugging her legs to her knees, revealing herself to her fans in a daring way. While this isn’t her first nude snapshot, it’s definitely her most bold photo we’ve seen in a while, and we’re obsessed.

While she hasn’t clued anyone in on why she’s going through this healing stage or the hardships she faced, it’s clear that she’s stepping into a new age of confidence and power.

In a previous interview with People per Atlanta Black Star, Union gave a clue into how she exudes her iconic confidence. “It has come with age,” she said. “Age and continuing to read and travel and realize that nobody, except for mean girls, give a s**t about a dimple in a thigh or what your upper arms look like. If you carry yourself with confidence, and you move through the world with your head held high and your shoulders thrown back, you don’t need to be a [size] double-zero.”

With her 2021 memoir You Got Anything Stronger?, Gabrielle Union uncorks some hard truths about her life and experiences over the course of a decades-long career in Hollywood. The actress goes deep into her fertility struggle, her marriage to Dwyane Wade, and her work in front of the camera. Pair this book with a glass of red wine, and you have yourself a night.

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

You Got Anything Stronger? $18.46 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.

