Jonathan Scott & Zooey Deschanel’s Anniversary Post Prove Their Romance Isn’t Ending Anytime Soon

Jonathan Scott wants the world to know that he’s ever-so-grateful to have Zooey Deschanel in his life for the past three years. Get ready for some super-sweet PDA in both the pics and the heartwarming Instagram caption.

On Aug 5, Scott posted a series of adorable photos of him and his lady love while on their anniversary date. He didn’t miss the opportunity to shower Deschanel with affection, posting the super-sweet caption, “Hard to believe…scratch that…Easy to believe it’s already been 3 years with this beautiful soul in my life. @zooeydeschanel, you make everything better 🥰 and what a fitting way to celebrate at the @magiccastlehollywood 😉.”

In the photos, we see the lovebirds at the Magic Castle, looking so chic from head-to-toe. Deschanel wows yet again with a leopard print dress that’s giving us Old Hollywood vibes, while Scott rocked a dashing gray suit. They pose together throughout the venue, with Scott giving her an adorable peck on the cheek and even posing with the magician Ed Alonzo.

Three years have flown by so quickly! We still remember when they co-starred on that episode of Carpool Karaoke.

Just to recap: Scott and Deschanel met back in Aug. 2019 after filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series and started dating the following year in 2020. Since then, they’ve been traveling the world, gushing about each other in interviews, and renovating their dream home together. Truly, a modern-day fairytale!

Before you go, click here to see surprising celebrity couples we never saw coming.

