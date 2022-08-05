Celebrities May Be Changing Their Minds About the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard Case Amid New Evidence

After the verdict was read in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, we discussed why the outcome wasn’t a win for anyone. The complicated case, filled with alleged domestic violence, addiction, and mental health issues, grew into a fierce anti-Amber Heard campaign on social media, and many celebrities appeared to be cheering on Depp’s victory when the verdict came out. Now that new details about the inner workings of the former couple’s marriage have been revealed in 6,000 pages of court documents, there are a few Depp celebrity supporters who might be changing their tune.

The legal documents, obtained by lawyer Andrea Burkhart, show texts between the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and singer Marilyn Manson commiserating about their similar domestic violence allegations with each other. There are also notations of Depp’s legal team trying to introduce Heard’s past as an “exotic dancer” into evidence (which was not her career path during their courtship or marriage). The revelations shed new light on the case and they don’t make Depp look like the hero that some of his fans are heralding him to be — and it may be why certain stars have tried to quietly exit #TeamDepp.

One Heard supporter noted that a whole host of celebrities likes on Depp’s Instagram victory post have suddenly gone missing. “Celebrities are removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s celebratory Instagram post lmao,” they wrote on Twitter. “For everyone that is wondering who has unliked the post that people noticed so far: Elle Fanning, Bella Hadid, Orlando Bloom, Robert Downey Jr (shocking), NikkieTutorials, Zoey Deutch, Sophie Turner, Joey King.” They also called out in the thread who has been in Heard’s corner all along, including Sarah Paulson, Amanda Seyfried, and John Legend.

celebrities are removing their likes from Johnny Depp’s celebratory Instagram post lmao — kamilla (@k4mil1aa) August 4, 2022

As more evidence comes to light, it demonstrates how tricky the case was — and will be moving forward since both sides have filed an appeal. The Heard and Depp fanbases likely won’t change their minds, but it looks like the fresh disclosures swayed a few Hollywood celebs to quietly withdraw their support from his corner.

