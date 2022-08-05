Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez Are Reportedly Making ‘an Extreme Amount of Money’ Amid Their Reconciliation

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are still newlyweds, but they are already spending time apart. Affleck is busy working on his Nike film in Los Angeles and Lopez has been enjoying an extended holiday in Italy — even though their work projects are keeping them away from each other, this is nothing to worry about.

The dynamic duo understands that they both have high-powered careers that they need to tend to. “The one thing that makes their relationship so unique is that they do know more than anyone else the demands that come with doing what they do,” a source told Hollywood Life. Spending time focusing on their entertainment industry jobs not only makes them “stronger” as a couple, but it also makes them richer. “It is perfect because when they are apart, they are making an extreme amount of money,” the insider added. “It is a win-win situation.”

We're loving the newest snapshots of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's honeymoon. The pair eloped in Las Vegas earlier this month and have been taking a family honeymoon trip to Paris. See the super-sweet photos from their trip here! https://t.co/T41NI3VzMl — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 30, 2022

In the 17 years Affleck and Lopez were apart, they both built strong brands separately. If there’s one thing they’ve learned from their reunion, the Bennifer coupling is even more powerful the second time around. By allowing each other time to pursue individual projects, it only funnels more money and opportunities for them to play, travel, and work in a very elite way when they are together. If you want to know who is enjoying that one-percent lifestyle, we definitely think they are high on that list.

J.Lo and Affleck are making sure to stay connected during this time by “talking, texting, FaceTiming” while they are away from each other. We also wouldn’t be surprised if they are planning their next big move as a married couple because they know that a united front for work (or play) lines their wallets with more dollars — the Bennifer brand is back!

