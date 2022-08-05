Angelina Jolie’s Son Maddox Is Reportedly Prioritizing Sister Zahara’s College Move Over His 21st Birthday

It’s hard to believe that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is turning 21 on Aug. 5. Now that he’s an adult (and of legal drinking age), you might think he’s going to party with his friends — well, the weekend is more about his sister Zahara than him.

His 17-year-old sister is reportedly moving into her dorm at Spelman College this weekend, so Maddox is putting most of the celebrations aside to be a terrific big brother and help get her settled. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the family will honor his milestone birthday on Friday, and then turn their focus to Zahara for the rest of the weekend. It’s so sweet of him to make sure his younger sister feels comfortable in her new home.

From the looks of it, the Jolie-Pitt clan has already received a warm welcome on campus from the historically Black college at the student send-off. Writer and motivational speaker Brandon Rainey shared a video of Jolie showing off a few electric slide moves and making friends with the other parents. It looks like Zahara is going to enjoy the next chapter of her young life in Atlanta.

The Eternals star is extremely close to her six kids, including Pax, 18, Shiloh, 16, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 14, but it’s still unclear at how involved Pitt is in their lives. He almost looked surprised when People asked for his reaction to Zahara’s college of choice — it felt like he was learning the news in the moment. “Yeah, that’s beautiful,” he said. “Really beautiful.” With a tumultuous divorce and child custody case, perhaps Maddox has stepped up to be the male figure in his siblings’ lives. Maybe that’s why he is OK with making his birthday weekend all about his sister.

