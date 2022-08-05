Meghan Markle’s 41st Birthday Celebration Was Exactly the Kind of Quiet Affair It’s Hard to Enjoy as a Royal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday on Aug. 4 wasn’t some grand affair — it was reportedly low-key and quiet. While that may sound boring to some people, it was exactly the way the Duchess of Sussex wanted to celebrate her big day.

While her press representative didn’t give many details about her birthday, they did tell Us Weekly, “The Duchess is enjoying a lovely birthday this year with her family and dear friends.” Now that she and Prince Harry are happily ensconced in their Montecito community, known for its privacy despite its A-list neighbors, the couple is looking to raise their family out of the public eye. That sort of seclusion just isn’t possible when you are a working member of the royal family — so Meghan’s birthday was likely a perfect day of good company in a relaxed setting.

It’s a reminder that when you are a part of the royal family, you are rarely alone. Tom Bower, author of the new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, alleged that when the Duchess of Sussex was about to marry Harry, she had full access to 14 staff members, who were there to help lead her transition. There always seems to be someone around the royal family — whether it is household staff, assistants, nannies, or a communications team member — it’s hard to kick back when there are people in the room.

So for Harry and Meghan just having a regular family day (maybe a little fancier than most of us) is exactly what they were looking forward to. If they want a taste of the high-profile life, they just have to hop in the car to Los Angeles about 90 minutes down the road.

