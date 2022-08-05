Meghan Markle Reportedly Is Concerned About Prince Harry’s Growing ‘Homesickness’

Anyone who has moved halfway across the world, or even halfway across the country, knows how stressful it can be. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did it during a pandemic and under duress due to a family feud that still continues to this day. Now that the couple is settled in Montecito with their two kids, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, the reality of the situation might have sunk in for the Duke of Sussex.

While there is much debate over whether the couple was invited by Queen Elizabeth for a family holiday in Balmoral, it seems that any future visit is making Meghan a bit nervous. Apparently, she’s concerned that “Harry will be lured back into the fold and want to return to the UK” after any visit home, according to a Closer source, via Express. The Duchess of Sussex has “been aware of Harry’s homesickness for some time” and has “certain trepidation over how these types of visits can pull at his heartstrings.” At the same time, she reportedly “doesn’t doubt that Harry is committed to spending the rest of his life in America.”

That feels like a bit of mixed messaging, but that’s what a big move can do to a person — make you miss your home country even more while still feeling grateful for the new opportunities coming your way. Meghan also understands that it’s important for their children to understand where their dad grew up. “She can see just how excited he is to show more of his heritage to their children, without the attention and security fears that surrounded them in London,” the insider added.

Of course, if the invite to Scotland really was extended to them, it’s likely that Harry will want “to spend as much time with his grandmother while he still can.” Missing loved ones, especially someone as dear to him like his 96-year-old grandmother, is what can really fuel the homesickness — so hopefully the Sussexes will take the vacation if it’s open to them.

