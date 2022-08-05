David Beckham & Romeo Look More Like Twins Than Father & Son in This New Photo

Have you ever seen a post on the ‘Gram that caused you to do a double take so severe you nearly experienced whiplash? Well, that’s what happened to us when we saw this new photo of David Beckham and his 19-year-old son Romeo Beckham. David’s wife Victoria took to Instagram and shared a new snapshot of the father-son duo, who are basically each other’s lookalikes at this point. Don’t believe us? See for yourself!

In the snapshot, which you can see below, David and Romeo sit side-by-side and smile brightly for the camera. As if their nearly-identical facial expressions weren’t enough, the father-son pair rocked the exact same outfit (in different colors, of course). We couldn’t get over the likeness, and honestly, neither could Victoria! “Who influenced who?!” Victoria captioned the snapshot.

Now, this isn’t the first time that David and one of his sons has gotten the lookalike treatment. Then again, we have to say, this feels like the most prominent twinning moment we’ve seen from David and any of his sons, including Brooklyn, 23, and Cruz, 17. Truly, every detail from their smiles to their outfits, even their haircuts matched to perfection. Now do you see why our double take was so intense?

The Beckhams have never been averse to having a bit of fun on social media, and this latest post from Victoria certainly takes the cake. We can’t wait to see what the Beckhams share next. But until then, we’re going to take our time trying to parse out which one is David and which is Romeo in this new photo. (Just kidding; we can tell the difference…we think.)

