Natalie Portman’s Husband Benjamin Finally Made an Appearance on Her Instagram & They Look So In Love

We totally understand why so many celebrity couples make the conscious decision to keep their personal lives as private as possible. But we have to admit, even we get just a smidge excited when we get a glimpse of our favorite stars and the people they love most. Natalie Portman recently commemorated her 10-year anniversary with husband Benjamin Millepied, and the photo of the couple she shared on Instagram has love written all over it.

The snapshot, which appears to have been taken at the London premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, featured the Black Swan Oscar winner and her husband holding hands. The photo was definitely a candid, as Portman looked on and Millepied looked lovingly at his wife. Along with the black-and-white photo, Portman wrote a simple and sweet caption to mark their anniversary.

“Ten years today [Benjamin Millepied], and it keeps getting better,” Portman’s caption read. Believe it or not, the post marks the first time Millepied has appeared on Portman’s Instagram grid. Then again, it’s not all that surprising considering Portman doesn’t often post on the social media platform. Still, we loved seeing this impromptu photo of the couple together, marking a pretty major milestone in their marriage.

Portman and Millepied met on the set of Black Swan in 2009, and started dating not long after. While Portman carried the psychological horror film directed by Darren Aronofsky, her husband served as one of the principal professional ballet dancers. The couple welcomed their son in 2011 and wed in an intimate ceremony in 2012. They also share a daughter, whom Portman gave birth to in 2017. While Portman has always been fairly reticent to publicly disclose certain details regarding her personal life, we were nevertheless happy to get this rare look at her marriage and see how much she’s thriving.

