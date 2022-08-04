Elizabeth Hurley Is All Smiles Flaunting Her Gorgeous Curves for a Bikini-Clad Ocean Dip

Elizabeth Hurley loves frolicking in her bikinis all summer, which has to be her favorite season of the year. Even with a dip into the cold ocean water, the 57-year-old actress always looks like she’s having fun.

Her latest video clip shows Hurley in a chic turquoise bikini with gold accents that put her stunning curves and fit physique on display. Hurley mugged for the camera while enjoying the golden light of the sun and then swimming off the side of her boat. The water definitely wasn’t warm given her agape mouth, but it probably was refreshing after a hot day by the beach. She cheekily captioned the Instagram Reel, “Do you hate people making a fuss getting into cold water?”

Since Hurley lives half her life in a swimsuit, it was only fitting that she founded Elizabeth Hurley Beach in 2005. On her company’s website, she admits that she’s “always been obsessed with vacation clothes but also because it’s an area where women, regardless of shape or size, can either look amazing or really get it wrong.” She felt like she could help women with their bathing suit wardrobe by creating “resort collections which make women feel fabulous at any age.” No one would argue with that sentiment because buying a swimsuit can be a traumatic experience if you don’t find the right design for your body — so we are happy Hurley is here to pitch in.

Hurley’s business reflects her passion, and we know she loves a good bikini moment. So, she’s going to keep that beach and pool content coming and keep us guessing as to which bathing suit she’s wearing next.

