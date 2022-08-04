Jennifer Coolidge Loved Playing a Hot Mom in American Pie Because She Got ‘a Lot of Sexual Action’

Jennifer Coolidge is revealing a big secret that fans of American Pie never knew — playing a hot mom was a big boon to her dating life. The 1999 comedy was known for its raunchy humor but playing Jeanine Stifler, aka “Stifler’s Mom,” is one of the signature roles in her career.

The now-60-year-old shared with Variety, “You know, I got a lot of play being a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie.” How do you not love Coolidge for embracing her romantic life in such a sex-positive way? “There were so many benefits of doing that movie,” she said with a deadpan face. “There were so many benefits to doing that movie, I mean there would be, like, 200 people that I would have never slept with.” She may be exaggerating the number, or maybe she isn’t, but having a robust sex life is fabulous.

That charismatic character put her on the Hollywood map as one of the funniest women in comedy. Coolidge also took a dramatic turn in The White Lotus in 2021, which earned her a Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series nod for this year’s Emmys. She almost turned down the role because she didn’t feel like she was in her best fitness shape after the pandemic. “I wanted to look a certain way when you’re on film … I was not ready for this cool opportunity. It goes to show, you should always be in the best shape because you just don’t know,” she admitted to People. A friend finally convinced her to not miss the opportunity to play such a nuanced character onscreen. “It’s a miracle that happened. What a fluke, you know?” she added. “I just can’t believe it.”

The HBO star is fortunate to have so many memorable roles stacked up in her corner, but she will always have Stifler’s Mom to thank for her success on and off-screen.

