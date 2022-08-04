Katie Holmes Has Always Loved Birkenstocks & You Can Shop Similar Styles Starting at $26

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We know summer is winding down — it is August after all. But that doesn’t mean we should stop searching for the perfect pair of sandals. We’ve been looking for a sandal that will provide support, comfort, and feel soft to the touch, and we think we might’ve found the perfect pair. Thanks to some inspiration from Katie Holmes’ favorite set of sandals, we found shoes ideal for summer that start at just $26 on Amazon.

If you’ve ever seen Katie Holmes out and about on the streets of New York City, then you’ve likely found an element of her style that you absolutely love. We’re a big fan of Holmes’ shoe style, and her go-to pair of Birkenstock sandals are always top of our must-have list. Nearly ever summer, the Alone Together star has been seen wearing comfortable sandals while running errands. Just take a look at the photo below!

Katie Holmes spotted wearing Birkenstocks in NYC on July 15, 2020 LRNYC / MEGA.

Now, while not all of us can splurge on designer styles, we’ve successfully round-up a few alternatives that won’t sacrifice style and are completely affordable. Take a look at our selections below!

Women’s Lane Cork Footbed Sandal from Cushionaire

Image: Cushionaire via Amazon Cushionaire via Amazon.

Women's Lane Cork Footbed Sandal from Cushionaire $29.99 on Amazon.com

Much like Holmes’ pair of classic black sandals, these shoes will surely do the trick whenever you step outside on a hot summer’s day. The Women’s Lane Cork Footbed Sandal from Cushionaire is comfy and casual — and, honestly, what more could you want from a sandal?

Women’s Slide Sandals with Cork Footbed from mysoft

Image: mysoft via Amazon mysoft via Amazon.

Women's Slide Sandals with Cork Footbed from mysoft $25.99 on Amazon.com

If you’re looking for a sandal with a bit more softness, then look no further. The Women’s Slide Sandals with Cork Footbed from mysoft will make any summer errands so easy. These will become your go-to sandals for the summer in no time at all.

Women’s Arch Support Cork Footbed Slide Sandals from Aerothotic

Image: Aerothotic via Amazon Aerothotic via Amazon

Women's Arch Support Cork Footbed Slide Sandals from Aerothotic $31.99 on Amazon.com

Finally, if support is on your mind, these sandals have you covered. The Women’s Arch Support Cork Footbed Slide Sandals from Aerothotic are absolutely ideal for anyone looking to take better care of their feet.

