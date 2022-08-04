Michelle Obama Wished A Happy Birthday to Her ‘Honey’ Barack With the Sweetest Tribute

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Sure, August might be the last month of summer, but some people are still celebrating — and for good reason. Take the Obamas, for example. Today marks former President Barack Obama’s birthday, and just like every August for the last several years, we were treated to a sweet birthday shout-out courtesy of Barack’s wife, Michelle Obama. The former FLOTUS took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband of nearly 30 years, and it was just as cute as you’d imagine.

The post, which Michelle shared to social media, featured a candid snapshot of her husband looking over a balcony. Ever the fashion-forward fella, Barack wore a patterned shirt and a pair of belted trousers in all his stoic glory. Along with the throwback photo, Michelle added a sweet caption.

“Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year,” the Becoming author began the caption to her post. “You always make me proud. I love you,” she wrote, adding an emoji with little hearts. Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less endearing, romantic, or thoughtful from the Obamas on such a special day.

Whenever there’s a major milestone occasion in the Obama family, they always celebrate it in the best way. From throwback photos to never-before-scene candids, the Obamas’ treasure trove of photos often goes on display for a birthday, holiday, and more. We loved Michelle’s post for Barack’s 61st birthday. Now, we’ll just wait and see how Barack steps up his game when Michelle’s birthday comes around in January!

Before you go, click here to see photos of Sasha and Malia Obama growing up before our eyes.


