Michelle Obama Wished A Happy Birthday to Her ‘Honey’ Barack With the Sweetest Tribute

Julia Teti
Sure, August might be the last month of summer, but some people are still celebrating — and for good reason. Take the Obamas, for example. Today marks former President Barack Obama’s birthday, and just like every August for the last several years, we were treated to a sweet birthday shout-out courtesy of Barack’s wife, Michelle Obama. The former FLOTUS took to Instagram and shared a sweet birthday tribute to her husband of nearly 30 years, and it was just as cute as you’d imagine.

The post, which Michelle shared to social media, featured a candid snapshot of her husband looking over a balcony. Ever the fashion-forward fella, Barack wore a patterned shirt and a pair of belted trousers in all his stoic glory. Along with the throwback photo, Michelle added a sweet caption.

“Happy birthday to my honey! Life with you just keeps getting better every year,” the Becoming author began the caption to her post. “You always make me proud. I love you,” she wrote, adding an emoji with little hearts. Honestly, we wouldn’t expect anything less endearing, romantic, or thoughtful from the Obamas on such a special day.

Whenever there’s a major milestone occasion in the Obama family, they always celebrate it in the best way. From throwback photos to never-before-scene candids, the Obamas’ treasure trove of photos often goes on display for a birthday, holiday, and more. We loved Michelle’s post for Barack’s 61st birthday. Now, we’ll just wait and see how Barack steps up his game when Michelle’s birthday comes around in January!

