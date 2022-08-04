Meghan Markle’s Birthday Wishes From the Royal Family Still Have a Post-Exit Downgrade

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s early hours over in Santa Barbara, but we’re sure Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, and the couple’s kids Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, have some big plans for the Duchess of Sussex’s 41st birthday. While stateside festivities have yet to get underway, members of the royal family already celebrated Meghan’s birthday with a few tributes on social media. Though, much like last year’s well-wishes, Meghan’s 2022 birthday posts have one glaring difference from those that came two years ago.

First, let’s dive into how the royal family commemorated Meghan’s birthday. For their part Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall took to Twitter and shared their birthday tributes with a photo of Meghan from the recent Platinum Jubilee. “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex,” the message from the Cambridges read — you can see the tweet below.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) August 4, 2022

A similar message was shared from the official Clarence House Twitter account on behalf of the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall. But if you take a look at the respective Instagram accounts for both profiles, Meghan’s birthday tributes aren’t featured on the grid. Instead, they’ve been relegated to Instagram Stories, which as we know expire after 24 hours.

It’s the second year in a row the royal family has opted to celebrate Meghan’s birthday by omitting her birthday tributes from the ‘Gram grid. But two years ago, members of the royal family, including the Cambridges, wished the mom of two happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post that still lives on the grid. We have a feeling this trend has something (probably everything) to do with Harry and Meghan’s 2020 decision to take a step back as working members of the royal family.

Not to mention, the ongoing tension between the Sussexes and Cambridges might’ve added to the decision over the past two years. Like his wife, Harry’s birthday tributes have also gotten the Instagram Story treatment, which makes us wonder if this is a new trend that will inevitably stick for years to come.

