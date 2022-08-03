Jennifer Garner’s Best Beauty Advice Explains the Fresh & Natural Look She’s Famous For

Jennifer Garner has always been known for her fresh-faced beauty in Hollywood. Even when she’s on the red carpet, she looks glamorous, but still looks like the girl who grew up in West Virginia. Now, she’s revealing her best beauty advice to her fans, and to her two daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, from her former marriage to Ben Affleck.

She told Harper’s Bazaar that her mantra is pretty simple and it doesn’t change. “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead,” she advised while noting that “we all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good.” The 50-year-old actress believes that it leads to “obsess[ing] over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

She also cautions about going down the Botox and filler road — Garner isn’t saying you shouldn’t do it, but she thinks everyone should be “very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything.” The Yes Day star even added a comforting note saying, “Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face.” This is a fabulous message to send to Gen Z because the younger generation is starting much earlier with injections due to the pressures of social media.

Garner is essentially telling us all to relax and enjoy our natural beauty. “You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout,” she summed up. Those are wise words from a public figure, who loves to share her makeup-free face on TikTok and help us all undo years of society demanding we look a certain way. Just let Garner be your natural beauty guru.

