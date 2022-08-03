Monica Lewinsky Has Stepped Into the Beyoncé Lyric Discourse in a Surprising Way

If you’re going to tweet about Beyoncé, just know that Beyhive (the artist’s passionate and loyal fans) might have something to say about it. That’s what Monica Lewinsky learned when she stepped into the ongoing debate about the lyrics in a song from her latest album, Renaissance.

The original discourse started when the 40-year-old singer used an ableist slur in her single, “Heated.” Beyoncé recognized her mistake and her rep advised CNN that “the word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced.” Now, Lewinsky would love for her to change a lyric in her 2013 song, “Partition” because of one line in particular: “He popped all my buttons, and he ripped my blouse/He Monica Lewinsky’d all on my gown.” Yes, that’s in reference to former President Bill Clinton’s DNA on the then-White House intern’s blue Gap dress. She first made a lyric change suggestion to Beyoncé in a 2014 Vanity Fair piece, noting it should be: “He Bill Clinton’d all on my gown.”

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

That’s a more accurate telling of what happened, but Lewinsky decided to bring the topic up again in 2022 on , writing, “uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition” while linking to an article talking about the “Heated” lyrics. Well, that woke up the Beyhive, who had quite a few thoughts for her. One account noted her “rap song muse” notation in her bio, adding, “Are you not proud of it?” Another account asked a valid question to Lewinsky, “Have you reached out to Beyonce or her team before you saw all the heat? I am curious.” Lewinsky responded, “no, i haven’t. i did mention it in the first vanity fair article i wrote in 2014… which was the first public thing i’d done in 10 years. but you make an interesting/fair point…”

There was also some support for Lewinsky because many people understand the unfair power structure that was at play while she was a 24-year-old intern. One Twitter account wrote, “Where is the empathy? Where is the grace, people? She complained nicely in 2014 and now again, when it’s clear Beyoncé *could* change that offensive (and inaccurate) use of her name. The number of people gleefully hating on her here is just depressing af.” Let’s just say the Clinton affair is complicated for many people, including Lewinsky herself, who has had to bear the burden of the public shame. She definitely has a right to feel hurt by the lyric, but perhaps a private message to Beyoncé would have landed better than a tweet.

