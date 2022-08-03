Halle Berry’s Natural Curls Looked So Stunning in This Beachy Photo From Vacation

Halle Berry is in full vacation mode and enjoying every single relaxing moment of her tropical adventure. We don’t know where she is on holiday, but the 55-year-old actress is soaking up the sun and taking a dip in the gorgeous blue ocean.

The Bruised star has been sharing snapshots from the picturesque location and showing off her stunning natural curls that look perfectly styled from the sea and salt air. Her latest post has Berry drinking from a coconut while her two-toned hair takes center stage. She’s rocking platinum blonde curls on the top layer and showcasing her dark brown hair underneath — she looks amazing (and perhaps inspired by her Storm character in X-Men).

Berry also shared an absolutely dreamy sunset post with the golden rays of the remaining sun reflecting on the beach as she sweetly smiled at the camera. Her soft curls gently covered her left eye and framed her beautiful face — she looked so serene in the moment. She captioned that photo, “back in my happy place.” She also reminded her followers in a silhouette shot of one of her kids, “taking care of yourself is also taking care of your kids.” Sometimes just getting away — whether it’s a staycation or someplace far — is the perfect mental health break.

The only thing we haven’t seen from her holiday is a romantic shot with boyfriend Van Hunt, but those two still seem to be going strong. Perhaps Berry is keeping their love a bit more private while they enjoy their time out of Los Angeles.

Before you go, click here to see actresses over 50 who are more successful now than ever.