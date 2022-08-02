Jane Fonda Swears She’s Done With Facelifts Because She Doesn’t Want to Look ‘Distorted’

Hollywood has been obsessed with age and looking young since the dawn of time, but the criticism often hits the women in the entertainment industry the hardest. It’s why actresses like Paulina Porizkova, Jane Seymour, and now, Jane Fonda are preferring to take on aging their own way instead of being dictated by any societal standards.

Fonda has never been quiet about her facelift and other nips and tucks she’s had in the past, but at 84 years old, she’s now declaring herself done with any plastic surgeries in the future. “I had a facelift and I stopped because I don’t want to look distorted,” she admitted to Vogue while also revealing that she’s “not proud of the fact that [she] had [one].” This is a huge switch for the Oscar-winning actress, who never felt ashamed to discuss the work she had done to her face and body — but there’s an even bigger reason than just worrying about her looks.

“I want young people to stop being afraid about getting older,” the Grace and Frankie star said. “What matters isn’t age, isn’t that chronological number. What matters is your health.” She wants Gen Z to understand that aging is a privilege and there’s no need to constantly fix the cosmetic aspects — it’s more important to treat your body well. “Now, I don’t know if I had it to do over if I would do it. But I did it. I admit it, and then I just say, okay, you can get addicted. Don’t keep doing it,” Fonda advised.

She’s now keeping her beauty routine rather simple these days — and she looks fabulous. “I don’t do a lot of facials. I don’t spend a lot of money on face creams or anything like that, but I stay moisturized, I sleep, I move, I stay out of the sun, and I have good friends who make me laugh,” she summed up. “Laughter is a good thing too.” Fonda hopes that women (and men) will heed her call about the downfalls of cosmetic surgery because it isn’t always the ideal solution for aging.

