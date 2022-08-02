Donald Trump Reportedly Made This Ill-Informed Comment After Pardon Meeting With Kim Kardashian

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, is certainly providing a lot of fascinating insight into Donald Trump’s time in the Oval Office. The latest excerpt breaks down Kim Kardashian’s visit to Washington, D.C. in hopes of securing Alice Johnson’s release from prison.

Kim first reached out to the family, via Ivanka Trump, in 2017 to draw attention to Johnson’s case. The then-63-year-old woman had been in prison for over two decades serving a life sentence for a nonviolent drug offense. Kushner revealed, in an excerpt obtained by People, that the issue was put on his desk to present to Donald Trump. He praised Johnson for the work she had done while behind bars, writing, “She’d become an ordained minister, completed multiple vocational certifications, mentored fellow inmates, and maintained a spotless behavioral record.”

Even though Donald Trump was “supportive of criminal justice reform,” Kushner found himself working hard to convince White House counsel Don McGahn that this was the perfect opportunity to push this issue forward in the administration. That’s when he realized he needed Kim’s star wattage to seal the deal. It didn’t hurt that McGahn was allegedly “starstruck” by Kim’s presence, but she also nailed her presentation. “She gracefully presented Alice’s case to the president,” Kushner praised in his book. “She knew the details backward and forward.”

That might seem like a simple ending to the story, but it’s how Donald Trump chose to tell Kushner that Johnson should receive the pardon that would make anyone cringe. He wrote, “Two days later, [Trump] called me early in the morning and said, ‘Let’s do the pardon. Let’s hope Alice doesn’t go out and kill anyone!'” Um, Johnson was a nonviolent offender, so that comment feels very awkward — but Kushner clearly didn’t have any problem adding that moment to his book. The president’s son-in-law did his best to redeem his father-in-law by sharing his genuine emotions after Johnson was released. Kushner said in the excerpt, “The president called me afterward. ‘Jared, that is one of the most beautiful things I have ever seen. I’ve been around for a long time, and that was beautiful.'” It certainly was a victory for Donald Trump’s administration, but the behind-the-scenes moments were not the most graceful.