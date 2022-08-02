Eva Longoria Reveals How ‘Finding Love at 40’ Made Her 3rd Marriage Different From the Rest

Eva Longoria could have lost hope after her first two marriages ended in divorce, but the third time was the charm for the 47-year-old actress. She doesn’t regret any walk down the aisle, though, because they both prepared her for the happiness she’s found in husband José Bastón.

She admitted on a recent episode of her podcast, Connections with Eva Longoria with author Isabel Allende, that her first two marriages were riddled with “jealousy.” Longoria shared, “I remember being so jealous and your stomach is inside out. It’s the worst feeling. Why would anybody want that feeling?” She was married to soap star Tyler Christopher from 2002 to 2004 and former NBA athlete Tony Parker from 2007 to 2011. After taking some time off from dating, it was a mutual friend who suggested she go out to dinner with her now-husband.

When they fell in love, she realized that it was time to change her focus on what it meant to be in a serious relationship with someone. “I think that’s why, with my second marriage — no wait, my third — finding love at 40, I found [my husband] when I was 40 – and he was 50 – it was just like, ‘Can we just enjoy this life together?’” Longoria said. “I mean, I do yell at him for [leaving out] the toothbrush or something like that, still.”

Just by being present in her marriage and enjoying the small moments with their son, Santiago, 4, Longoria has created a much happier life for herself. The connection she shares with Bastón, even though it came later in life, has made them feel like eternal “newlyweds. “Some days we feel like we’ve been married for 40 years and other days we feel like we’ve been married for two seconds – just depends on the day,” she told Entertainment Tonight in 2017. “We’re priorities for each other, so it’s pretty easy.”

