Reese Witherspoon’s August Book Club Pick Is ‘The Perfect Book to Round Out the Summer’ & Only $20 on Amazon

It is officially August, which means summer is quickly coming to an end. While this sultry season often feels like the perfect time to dive into your TBR list, finding new suggestions once you’ve read page-turner after page-turner can feel like a tall task. Luckily, Reese Witherspoon just shared her August book club recommendation, and the novel by Allison McAllister is only $20 on Amazon right now.

Witherspoon’s August book club selection is Wrong Place Wrong Time, and it sounds like the perfect read for thrill-seekers. “This book is SO good,” the self-anointed bookworm shares in her latest Instagram reel. Witherspoon’s caption goes all in on why you won’t be able to put this book down. So, what makes Wrong Place Wrong Time the perfect end-of-summer read? Well, we’ll let Witherspoon explain in her own words.

“It’s about a mother who is worried about her teenage son, because he’s out late one night,” Witherspoon writes. “She looks out the window right at his curfew and she sees him stab a man in her front yard (!!), but she wakes up the next day and it’s the day before her son committed the crime. She keeps going back in time, piecing together why this happened to her son.” Say no more — we’re absolutely sold on this book!

In closing her caption, Witherspoon calls Wrong Place Wrong Time “the perfect book to round out summer,” and we couldn’t agree more. Right now, you can purchase McAllister’s thrilling novel for just $20.29 on Amazon, and we have a feeling you won’t regret it. “It is such a thrilling read,” Witherspoon says in her video. “I could not stop turning the pages.” Readers, get ready for your final page-turner of the summer!

