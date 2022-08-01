Heidi Klum’s ‘Hot Girl Summer’ Involves Very Little Clothing in Cheeky New Photo

Heidi Klum has enjoyed her summer to the fullest from her romantic vacation with her husband, Tom Kaulitz to sharing the red carpet with her 18-year-old daughter, Leni. We’ve also noticed a theme running through most of the snapshots she’s shared this year — the 49-year-old supermodel has preferred to run around naked.

A recent Instagram post proved that point — there was very little clothing to be seen in her stunning oceanside shot. Klum wore a white-thong bikini bottom showing off her cheeky side and making sure it was the main focus of the photo. Her long blonde hair flowed down her back and covered her eyes as she gave a mischievous glance at the camera. In the background, the setting sun glowed on all of her assets before it dipped behind the mountains — the composition was perfect!

Klum made sure to caption the post with what everyone has been thinking all season long, writing, “My hot girl summer 2022.” The mom of four has been thriving in her modeling career, which she hopes to continue into the next few decades. She also has something to say to the critics who claim Klum is too old to model. “I always think, you know there’s a lot of women my age, 50, 60, 70, what, do we have an expiration date, can we not also still feel sexy?” she told Ellen DeGeneres in 2018. “And why do we always have to see 20- or 30-year-olds … in campaigns, but why can’t an older woman be in [one]? I’m still doing it.”

Like Paulina Porizkova, Klum isn’t interested in following the rules that the fashion industry laid down decades ago. She’s ready to set new standards that include women in all stages of their lives.

