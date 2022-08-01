Stephen & Ayesha Curry Are Amazed 11 Years Have ‘Flown By’ in Loving Anniversary Snapshots

Stephen and Ayesha Curry are letting their summer of love continue as they celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 30. The couple each shared a carousel of snapshots from a recent vacation to France that shows how adorable they are together.

Ayesha wrote about how shocked she is that over a decade has gone by. “It’s truly flown by. Getting to spend my life with my best friennnnnd, my love, my rock, my everything,” she gushed. :Every year just gets better! I am so grateful and feel so blessed. More than half way to 20! That’s crazy!!! Okay… back to celebrating . I love you @stephencurry30 !” Her images have them cutely posing by the number “11” on a door, eating gelato, and mugging for a few sexy shots toward the end of the carousel. It looks like some of their trip was spent on a yacht where they showed off their fit physiques and their signature Curry PDA.

The NBA player also made sure to celebrate his bride and his marriage in his own assortment of photos. In many of the images, he has his arms lovingly wrapped around Ayesha, showing how strong their union is. He also wrote a sweet note for his wife on their 11th anniversary, “Loving this journey with you more and more. Already blessed in so many ways and who knows what’s next. That’s the best part! through it all- we keep growing and loving each other. Next chapter begins…

I Love You!”

The dynamic duo has had a big year so far — from his team the Golden State Warriors winning their fourth NBA championship in eight years to their recent purchase of an Orlando vacation home. The Currys are making time for each other and the marriage away from the spotlight, no matter how busy they are.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.