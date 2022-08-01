Paulina Porizkova Stars in ‘Timeless’ Fashion Campaign That Flaunts Her Long Legs & Gorgeous Gray Hair

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Paulina Porizkova’s supermodel career is thriving, and designers are clamoring to work with her because fashion is for every season of life. Modeling La Ligne’s Summer 2022 collection, she’s joining a long line of iconic faces who have also represented the brand, including Amy Schumer, Olivia Wilde, and Mindy Kaling.

Shot by Jill Greenberg, the images show off Porizkova’s gorgeous long legs and stunning gray hair in the brand’s “timeless” designs created for women in every decade. At 57, she’s showing off how fashion isn’t just for Gen Z and Millennials. From the stunning neon-green sweater paired with hot-pink bottoms or the beautiful topless shot showcasing the silky black pants, Porizkova knows how to work every angle and sell the clothes at the same time.

Paulina Porizkova Jill Greenberg/La Ligne.

La Ligne co-founder and chief brand officer Meredith Melling shared with WWD the philosophy behind their brand. “At La Ligne, we believe the woman makes the clothes, and not the other way around,” she explained. Melling also revealed why Porizkova was the perfect person to represent the company in their latest campaign. “We have long admired Paulina’s career as a supermodel and author, and more recently, the way she has harnessed her voice on social media to speak out about causes and issues that are important to her,” Melling added. “She is open, honest, and real; she is smart and chic; she is playful and irreverent, and she breathes all of these qualities into our clothes.”

Paullina Porizkova Jill Greenberg/La Ligne.

Porizkova has been pushing the fashion industry to be inclusive of women over the age of 40 — and it looks like her calls are being heard. She’s not only receiving positive feedback on her social media pages, but her career is thriving — and we love to see that.

