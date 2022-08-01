Kate Middleton Showed Off Her Nautical Style With This Perfect Sweater & We Found Similar Looks Starting at $25

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’re not usually one to set sail on the high seas. Then again, when it comes to nautical fashion statements, we’re there! Recently, Kate Middleton showed off some of her seafaring style on a recent outing, and there was one element of her ensemble we couldn’t help but fawn over. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a navy blue and white striped sweater, and we found similar styles on Amazon starting at just $25.

Although we’re still in the midst of summer, planning ahead for cooler temperatures and sea-specific outings (yes, there is such a thing!) is certainly front-of-mind. For her rendezvous with the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth, Kate fashioned the below sweater with a pair of white linen, high-waisted shorts and simple accessories.

Kate Middleton joins the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team in Plymouth, Devon, UK, on July 31, 2022 James Whatling / MEGA.

Much like a number of pieces in Kate’s wardrobe, this sweater is from a designer label. The Lotus Striped Cashmere Sweater by Erdem retails for over $600. But don’t worry. We found similar, affordable styles you can add to your closet right now. Take a look at our picks below.

Women’s Lightweight Mockneck Sweater from Amazon Essentials

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Women's Lightweight Mockneck Sweater from Amazon Essentials $25.10 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

We didn’t have to look far to find an affordable alternative to Kate’s designer duds. The Women’s Lightweight Mockneck Sweater from Amazon Essentials features a very similar to style to that of the Duchess of Cambridge’s own sartorial statement. We love how this top mimics the stripes of Kate’s sweater — and did we mention the price point? You can get this sweater right now for just $25.10.

Women’s Striped Henley Sweater from Fazortev

Image: Fazortev via Amazon Fazortev via Amazon.

Women's Striped Henley Sweater from Fazortev $35.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

If you’re looking for something with a bit more room, the Women’s Striped Henley Sweater from Fazortev is perfect. This sweater features a looser fit, with the same navy blue and white striped pattern inspired by Kate’s recent look.

Women’s 100% Cotton Crew Neck Sweater from Amazon Essentials

Image: Amazon Amazon.

Women's 100% Cotton Crew Neck Sweater from Amazon Essentials $29.40 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

We’re also a fan of this boldly striped sweater courtesy of Amazon Essentials. The Women’s 100% Cotton Crew Neck Sweater looks so comfortable. Not only that, this sweater is beloved by Amazon shoppers — just look at that 4.5-star review!

Women’s Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater from ZESICA

Image: Zesica via Amazon Zesica via Amazon.

Women's Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater from ZESICA $38.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Ok, we know this selection might not be an exact dupe of Kate Middleton’s designer sweater, but we had to add it here for any curious shoppers. The Women’s Long Sleeve Crew Neck Striped Oversized Knitted Pullover Sweater from ZESICA is ideal for days lounging around the house, or when you need a perfect statement piece for your outfit. We love how cozy this sweater looks — you’ll feel like you’re wrapped up in a blanket all day long.

Before you go, click here to see more of Kate Middleton’s best royal fashion moments.

