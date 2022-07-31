The Royal Family Allegedly May Break Royal Protocol When Prince Harry’s Memoir Comes Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Along with Britney Spears’ upcoming memoir, everyone is itching to read Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir. While not much is known about the upcoming memoir as of right now, it’s reported that the British Royal family is preparing for everything when it releases.

Traditionally, the royal family doesn’t react publicly to certain topics like this, as is the royal protocol to not respond to “rumors,” as they put it, and any political activity. Per Express, British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti reported that the royal family will break that rule and “will react publicly if they feel they must.”

Members of the royal family have broken this rule before in regards to accusations from Harry and Meghan Markle. While this is only a plan, it shows that the royal family is already prepping for their worst-case scenario.

In July 2021, Penguin Random House revealed that Harry was working on his memoir detailing everything from his childhood to fatherhood. He said in a statement per People, “I’m writing this not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become,” later adding that it will be “accurate and wholly truthful.”

Per People, he’s also said the proceeds he gains from the book will be donated to charity and that while he didn’t get the Queen’s permission to write it, he gave the family a heads up that his book is coming.

Even as casual British royal family observers, there’s still so much we don’t know about what happens in the House of Windsor. 2022 is poised to be a memorable year for the royal family. But with historic highs come lows and pitfalls. Royal biographer Tina Brown takes readers from the troubling years following Princess Diana’s death to the rift between Princes William and Harry, the scandals of Prince Andrew, and Queen Elizabeth‘s steady resolve through it all in The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor — the Truth and the Turmoil. Brown’s book features new, intimate details about the royal family and contemplates how the House of Windsor moves into a new era.

