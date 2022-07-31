Christina Aguilera’s Gorgeous & Curvy Bikini Photos Are All About Her Ongoing Self-Love Journey

Christina Aguilera is taking fans on her self-love journey, and the next stop of this journey is where she posts glowing bikini photos for everyone to fawn over! On July 29, Aguilera uploaded a bunch of bikini photos to bless our timelines (and give us a reminder to love ourselves!) The “Genie in a Bottle” singer first uploaded a series of photos of herself rocking a white drawstring bikini with the caption, “Loving me for me 🤍.”

We see her posing around her scenic backyard, letting her gorgeous blonde locks flow in the wind, along with photos of her lounging in her lawn chair.

Then she uploaded a reel of herself feeling herself, twirling in her pool, and engaging in PDA with her fiancé Matthew Rutler. She posted this idyllic self-love video with the caption, “A religious experience 🕊☁️.”

The last Instagram post she uploaded was of her living her best life in her huge pool, twirling around in her white bikini, looking so confident in herself! We truly love to see it.

Truly, we love seeing Aguilera looking (and probably feeling) so confident and full of love. She is rocking that white bikini, and these photos may be some of our favorites of the “Beautiful” singer.

Aguilera has been very open about her mental health and body image struggles. In a recent interview with Health, she said that it was hard to look at past photos of herself. “I think we all have our good days and our bad days in how we feel about ourselves,” said Christina. “Entering this business, I hated being super skinny. Once I turned 21, I started filling out a little bit, and I was loving my new curves,” she said.”[But] I have a hard time looking at the early pictures of myself because I remember feeling so insecure.”

In another interview with People, she added that if she had any advice for her younger self, it’d be to trust yourself and your emotions. “Feel how you need to feel in the moment. Don’t be ashamed of it, and know that no matter what you’re going through, those are the things that shape you to be great. Use those to your benefit creatively and also as a human.”