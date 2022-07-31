Princess Diana Reportedly Had an Unusual ‘Good Luck Charm’ Sewn Into Her Wedding Dress

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Once you think you know everything about Princess Diana and Prince Charles’ wedding, a curveball is thrown in. Now, wedding planning can be a lot, to say the least, and a royal wedding? Welcome to stress city. Diana frequently talked about how her wedding day was so nerve-wracking, referring it later to be “the worst day of [her] life,” per the TODAY show. But to combat the wedding jitters, Diana had a specific request for her wedding dress designers.

Diana’s iconic dress is still one of the most recognized wedding dresses to date, known for its fairytale-like quality and dramatic flair. Designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, it was retailed at around $35,000 at the time. But to feel at ease, Diana requested that they sew an 18-carat Welsh-gold horseshoe into the back of her gown as a good luck charm, per Royal Writer Rebecca Russell at the Mirror.

While some may wonder why she had it sewn into her dress, we’re wondering how nobody noticed. But in case you’re wondering, horseshoes have been a symbol of good luck for centuries, dating back to ancient Celtic folklore per Live Science.

Diana and Charles married in St Paul’s Cathedral on July 29, 1981, with over 750 million people tuning in to see the fairytale wedding. After 15 years together, they divorced in 1996, the year prior to her death.

