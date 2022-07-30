This Resurfaced Clip of Prince William & Kate Middleton Prove They’ve Always Been the Life of the Party

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are the pinnacle of prime and proper, often seen in dapper clothes with their three royal kids nearby. They’re seen at Wimbledon, at official royal events, and following all the rules provided by the British Royal Family. However, TikTok reminded everyone that the two were party animals back in the day, proving that no matter the setting, the two remain the life of the party.

A viral TikTok video with over four million views already shows resurfaced clips of the two dancing out at clubs, getting into the car sweaty, and having the time of their lives when they first got together. They were constantly seen laughing, dancing, and smiling with one another.

One fan wrote, “How is she so photogenic! These are the roughest pictures of her in existence, and she still looks like a flipping goddess!” Another added, “It’s nice to see them happy and relaxed.”

William and Kate met back in their university days at the University of St Andrews in 2001, dating soon after in 2003. While they broke up in 2007, they reconciled soon after and got engaged in Oct. 2010. They married on April 29, 2011, and have since welcomed three children named Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis of Cambridge.

The fraught relationship between the Cambridges and the Sussexes has been heavily scrutinized for the past few years. But we’ve never had quite a clear look at the relationship between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton, until now. Longtime royal writer Christopher Andersen takes fans into the intimate conversations and exchanges between these two powerful couples in Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan

, illustrating what was lost, gained, and what might be found as the next generation of the royal family embraces the future.

Image: Gallery Books Gallery Books.

Brothers & Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan $13.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, click here to see more photos of Prince William & Kate Middleton through the years.

