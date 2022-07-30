Dick Van Dyke Shows He’s Still Young at Heart at 96 With This Adorable Video of Him at Spirit Halloween

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Dick Van Dyke may be 96 years old, but his heart is still that of a child’s — and we adore that. It’s clear that Van Dyke is as excited about autumn as we are because he’s already waiting outside of Spirit Halloween.

On July 29, he posted a video of himself trying to get inside a Spirit Halloween with the silly caption, “OPEN!! OPEN!! @spirithalloween.”

While The Citizens of Halloween from Nightmare Before Christmas sing “This Is Halloween” in the background, Van Dyke is hilariously knocking on the door of Spirit Halloween, peering inside to see if he can get in before Halloween. This video just proves that he is still young at heart, always excited for the Halloween season’s fun.

Fans of his gushed over the video, loving the carefree and fun-loving side he’s had forever. One fan commented, “This man has my whole heart” and “Lol I love his childish heart ❤️❤️❤️.”

In a previous interview with CBS, the Dick Van Dyke star said he can’t wait to be 100 — and will still be dancing and singing (probably with his beautiful wife Arlene Silver). “… So all you old guys out there, listen to me, I’m telling you: You can keep going for a long— I’m still dancing! And singing!”

“The point [of life] is to enjoy. You have to pick what you enjoy doing, what fulfills you, what interests you. And I realize that’s not possible for a lot of people,” he said in another interview with NPR. “As Thoreau said, a lot of people are living lives of quiet desperation. But almost anyone can find that one immersing hobby or pastime that they love to do.”

