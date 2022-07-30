Christie Brinkley’s Lookalike Daughter Sailor Enchants Fans With These Glowing Bikini Photos

Christie Brinkley’s lookalike daughter Sailor Brinkley-Cook is showing the world she’s a confident superstar in these new, breathtaking bikini snapshots.

On July 28, Brinkley-Cook uploaded a series of photos that has everyone’s heads turning (in more ways than one!) The model posted the photos with the simple caption, “Yellow.”

In the first photo, Brinkley-Cook shows off her gorgeous toned body in a vibrant yellow bikini. She’s posing by a pillar, looking off into the distance while fans are enchanted by the pictures. In the next photo, we see a picture of a yellow flower (which we see again in the fourth slide, too), further showing that she’s blossoming right now!

Then in the third and fifth photos, we see full body shots of her modeling the bikini, looking breathtaking in every snapshot.

Brinkley’s lookalike daughter frequently posts bikini photos on her Instagram timeline. Blessing fans with pics of her modeling different bikinis while at the beach. Along with being a gorgeous model like her superstar mother, Brinkley-Cook holds quite a few causes dear to her heart.

Brinkley-Cook previously revealed to Good Morning America that she’s had severe body dysmorphia since she was young. “My mom didn’t fully know the pain that I was going through when I was at my worst, she said. “I grew up a little bit overweight, and I felt the weight of my overweightness on me constantly from people teasing me and people looking at me differently. It’s just crazy how that can really just shut down your self-esteem.”

But she’s become a force with her body positivity awareness. In a recent interview with Parade, she said, “As I grow older, I am learning to stop creating those stupid boundaries for myself and those stupid ideals on myself, and to just find a balance throughout life, and to try and enjoy all the little parts of life. When you’re worrying about how many calories are in your meal… you miss out on such a massive amount of life.”

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

