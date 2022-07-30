Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe’s Son Deacon Just Made a Huge Step in Following His Parent’s Footsteps

It’s official: one of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s kids got the acting bug.

Their son Deacon Phillippe is officially going into acting! According to a Netflix press release per CNN, he will appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series Never Have I Ever. He will play a character named Parker, who is the main character Devi’s debate team rival. This will be his first acting credit.

Before diving into acting, Deacon has been making a name for himself in the music industry, specifically as a music producer. He released his debut track in 2020 and very recently graduated from high school, so it’s clear that he’s ready to make waves in the entertainment industry.

Deacon is also the first of Witherspoon and Ryan’s kids to go into acting, with their eldest Ava Phillippe working on her budding modeling career. And Witherspoon’s youngest son Tennessee, whom she shares with her husband Jim Toth, is enjoying being a kid!

Now, quite a few actors have wanted their kids to follow other career paths, but not Witherspoon. In an archived interview with Hello! Magazine, she said she’d be “supportive” if her children decided to go into acting.

“I wanted to be an actor when I was seven years old. And my parents were both physicians, so they thought it was a very strange choice for a little girl in Tennessee, but they were always really cool about it,” she said. “I always appreciated that because you don’t want to feel restricted or like your dreams are stupid.”

