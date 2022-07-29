Prince William Might Be Making a Mistake in Discrediting Infamous Princess Diana BBC Interview

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The BBC’s recent announcement that they will never air Princess Diana’s infamous Panorama interview at the request of her eldest son, Prince William, might not have the effect he was intending. Royal biographer Andrew Morton sees this move in an entirely different light than the Duke of Cambridge.

Morton, who wrote Diana: Her True Story in 1992, pulls no punches about what he thinks of the BBC agreeing to William’s call to bury the interview for good. “It is a supreme irony that it is her son who has led the calls to posthumously muzzle Diana, to silence her, to prevent her from being heard, from saying what she spent her life trying to articulate,” he noted to the Daily Beast. He thinks that despite the manner in which journalist Martin Bashir obtained the interview, Morton still believes it represents Diana’s point of view at that time in her life.

These photos capture Prince Charles and Princess Diana's relationship over the years. The Prince and Princess of Wales were married on July 29, 1981 in front of 3,500 people. https://t.co/lGYkLoxar7 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 29, 2022

After last year’s Lord Dyson judicial report of Bashir’s actions, the BBC recently paid out £200,000 ($238,000) to Tiggy Legge-Bourke, the former nanny to Prince William and Prince Harry, after Bashir spread false stories that she had affair with Prince Charles, became pregnant by him, and aborted the child. This was just one of the devious ways the interviewer manipulated Diana into agreeing to the interview. Despite the deception, Morton still says that it is “an important, historic interview that should be part of the public record.”

“The truth is that once the cameras were rolling, he didn’t twist her arm to say anything, and many of the things she said, such as discussing her bulimia, her suicide attempts, her husband’s relationship with Camilla Parker Bowles and the fact that she didn’t consider him fit to be King, were not aberrations,” the royal author added. Morton wishes William understood that what his mother revealed during the interview “was not an aberration, it was part of a pattern.” He thinks it’s imperative for people to understand what she endured behind closed door because royal life isn’t all that it’s cracked up to be.

Before you go, click here to see Princess Diana’s most scandalous royal moments.