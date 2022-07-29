Reese Witherspoon Loves This Sneaker Brand & You Can Buy Your Own Pair Starting at $30

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We’ve been on a sneaker kick as of late. And honestly, why wouldn’t we be? These shoes are absolutely essential to any wardrobe, and if you’re someone who’s constantly on-the-go, they’re a must-have. But when it comes to finding sneakers that are both functional and fashionable, we can sometimes get stumped. Fortunately, we don’t need to look further than Reese Witherspoon’s own Instagram account to find a pair of cute, comfortable sneakers that are available right now through Amazon and Nordstrom.

Witherspoon loves a pair of Tretorn sneakers — and we don’t blame her! These shoes are super cute, classic, and totally versatile. In fact, we did some sleuthing, and found quite a few pair that we feel will totally elevate anyone’s wardrobe. These shoes come in super cute styles, and to have Witherspoon’s seal of approval? Well, we’re practically sold.

Plus, Tretorn currently features affordable prices on some of their sizes and styles, so you won’t break the bank when you purchase a pair of these kicks. Take a look at some of our favorite Tretorn styles below.

Tretorn Women’s Nyliteplus Canvas Sneakers

If you want a versatile, go-to shoe for everyday wear, then look no further than the Tretorn Women’s Nyliteplus Canvas Sneaker . These shoes are practical and fashionable, featuring a classic black-and-white style. Some sizes start at $55. Compared to other designer shoes, that’s well worth the price.

Tretorn Women’s Nyliteplus Sneakers

Now, if you’re not a fan of the canvas look, then don’t fret. Tretorn Women’s Nyliteplus Sneakers come in this classic style with variation on the black-and-white color scheme. And these are at a reduced price, too. With certain sizes, you can nab this pair of sneakers for just $30.

Tretorn Rawlins Retro Sneakers

Feeling more of a vintage vibe? Well, the Tretorn Rawlins Retro Sneakers are just for you. This style feature a fun color scheme and balanced design that’s perfect for long days on your feet. You won’t regret purchasing these shoes.

Tretorn Callie11 Sneakers

Finally, if you want your sneakers to really make a statement, then we’d recommend the Tretorn Callie11 Sneakers. These eye-popping shoes will make a great addition to your collection.

