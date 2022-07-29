Matt Lauer Is Reportedly Eyeing a Comeback & ‘No Longer Feels Shame’ About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s been almost five years since former Today Show host Matt Lauer was fired from NBC after a female colleague, Brooke Nevils, accused him of sexual assault during the 2014 Sochi Olympics. The TV personality feels like he’s done plenty of time in exile away from the public eye and is ready to return to the spotlight

Lauer isn’t just reportedly ready to get back to work, he’s “clamoring for a comeback,” according to an Us Weekly source. He’s made peace with the fact that his career on-camera “is over,” but he hopes to dip his toes back into the media landscape by signing a podcast deal. The reason he feels like now is the right time is because he “no longer feels shame about the scandal.” That sounds like an emotion that is convenient for him, but it certainly does not take any of the survivors into consideration.

Robert Downey Jr. financially supported Armie Hammer throughout Hammer's sexual assault allegations. https://t.co/iT09QVSjIT — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 16, 2022

The 64-year-old former journalist has been anything but contrite when it comes to the allegations, which were heard from more than just one NBC employee. Lauer was downright angry after he was the subject of Ronan Farrow’s Catch and Kill book and made his thoughts known in a May 2020 Mediaite post. “On October 9, 2019, I was falsely accused of rape,” he wrote. “This accusation was one of the worst and most consequential things to ever happen in my life, it was devastating for my family, and outrageously it was used to sell books.” He believed his encounter with Nevils was “consensual, yet inappropriate” and scolded the world for their swift “rush to judgment.”

Farrow doubled down on his reporting and stated via Twitter, “All I’ll say on this is that Matt Lauer is just wrong. Catch and Kill was thoroughly reported and fact-checked, including with Matt Lauer himself.” Lauer may want to take a step back and get a feel for how receptive people might be to his return because we gather Farrow won’t back down if he returns to the limelight.

Click here to see celebrities who have been accused of sexual assault.