Will Smith Admits That Chris Rock Isn’t Interested in His Apology Right Now

Will Smith has been silent for months after the slap heard around the world shocked everyone at the Oscars. The 53-year-old actor came forward on Friday, July 29 to apologize to everyone he hurt in those split seconds viewed around the globe. However, there is one very important person who isn’t ready to speak with him: Chris Rock.

The first question in the Instagram Reel addresses the question that many fans had: “Why didn’t you apologize to Chris in your acceptance speech?” Smith responded that he was “fogged out by that point, it’s all fuzzy.” The King Richard star then revealed, “I’ve reached out to Chris and the message that came back is he’s not ready to talk, and when he is, he will reach out.” He also took the time to apologize again to Rock saying his “behavior was unacceptable” and that he’s “here whenever you’re ready to talk.”

The incident occurred in March after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith and her struggles with hair loss due to alopecia. Smith walked up to the stage in defense of his wife, which seemed like the right move to him in the heated moment. “There is no part of me that thinks that was the right way to behave in that moment,” he emotionally shared. “There’s no part of me that thinks that’s the optimal way to handle a feeling of disrespect or insults.”

Chris Rock, Will Smith Neilson Barnard/Getty Images.

The comments under the post were genuinely positive with fans and friends applauding Smith for accepting responsibility for his actions and taking the time to reflect on the damage that was done on what should have been a celebratory night for so many Oscar winners. The video was likely Smith testing the waters to see how the public would react to his heartfelt apology — and while they are receptive to this move, the only forgiveness he’s probably seeking in the end, is from Rock and himself.

“I know it was confusing, I know it was shocking,” Smith summed up. “But I promise you, I am deeply devoted and committed to putting light and love and joy into the world. And, you know, if you hang on, I promise we’ll be able to be friends again.”

