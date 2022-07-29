Prince William & Kate Middleton’s US Trip Might Be an Indication They Want a Bigger Global ‘Presence’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s a lot of buzz surrounding Prince William and Kate Middleton’s upcoming trip to the United States. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Boston this December for the 2022 Earthshot Prize, and longtime royal fans — even a few prominent American figures — are pretty excited. But William and Kate’s journey across the pond might have implications for the future, including how the two plan to amass an even greater global presence.

According to a source who spoke with Omid Scobie, Kate and William’s plans for the future of the monarchy might include fostering a stronger relationship with the U.S. and beyond. “William is keen for his work to be seen and have an impact outside of the U.K. and the royal bubble,” a source shared with Scobie for a recent Yahoo story. “The charitable landscape in America is huge and he wants to have a presence,” the source further explained.

Scobie also mused that “Recon [reconnaissance]…has also been scheduled for a number of royal engagements and activities for the couple in Boston and beyond. Perhaps even a trip to Washington D.C.” It really is no wonder that William and Kate are making the trip across the Atlantic this winter. After all, America’s fascination with the royal family has hardly wavered in the last few decades. And now that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are U.S. residents, it feels like intrigue has reached a whole new level.

For the last few years, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have tasked themselves with the responsibility of ushering in a new, modern era for the monarchy. Perhaps their forthcoming trip to America is just another step in their goal to maintain public interest and bolster their reputation as they head into the future.

