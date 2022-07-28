Jared Kushner’s Memoir Reportedly Details Sexism Issues Ivanka Trump Faced During White House Years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jared Kushner’s upcoming memoir, Breaking History: A White House Memoir, doesn’t comes out until Aug. 23, but it’s already making waves. The news of his thyroid cancer diagnosis during his time as a senior adviser in the Donald Trump administration has already been revealed, and now, he’s discussing how his wife Ivanka Trump was treated by former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

It was no secret that Kelly shared an open disdain for the couple, whose presence he felt was a result of nepotism. He did what he could to make it harder for Kushner to do his job by downgrading his top-secret security clearance in 2018, and he was reportedly dismissive of Ivanka, which took a toll on her. “Then the four-star general would call her staff to his office and berate and intimidate them over trivial procedural issues that his rigid system often created,” Kushner wrote, according to an excerpt obtained by The Washington Post. “He would frequently refer to her initiatives like paid family leave and the child tax credit as ‘Ivanka’s pet projects.'” In public, Kushner felt that Kelly played a good media game by showering her “compliments to her face that she knew were insincere” given his behind-the-scenes sexist behavior.

The animosity only grew from there, and the former president’s son-in-law alleges that Kelly body checked Ivanka after he left a “contentious meeting.” Kushner wrote, “Ivanka was walking down the main hallway in the West Wing when she passed him. Unaware of his heated state of mind, she said, ‘Hello, chief.’ Kelly shoved her out of the way and stormed by. She wasn’t hurt, and didn’t make a big deal about the altercation, but in his rage, Kelly had shown his true character.” Kelly has already denied that the incident ever happened to The Washington Post, calling it “inconceivable” that he would “EVER shove a woman.” He also doesn’t recall offering what Kushner called “a meek apology” in her office.

It’s unlikely that Kushner is looking to mend fences with anyone he talks negatively about in his memoir. The couple has disassociated themselves from Donald Trump’s political aspirations and no longer count themselves in his inner circle. It’s unclear what Kushner and Ivanka’s long game is with their career ambitions, but they are trying hard to forget their time in Washington, D.C.

