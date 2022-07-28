Joe Biden’s Granddaughter Naomi Unveils the Picturesque Location of Her November White House Wedding

It’s only 114 days until Naomi Biden’s marriage to Peter Neal, but who’s counting? Well, the bride certainly is, and Joe Biden’s granddaughter has finally secured the perfect location at the White House to celebrate — and those Nov. 19 wedding photos are going to look spectacular.

The 28-year-old lawyer revealed the exciting news on Twitter to share with all of her followers. “Sooo not sure how best to update but was supposed to do so weeks ago…but we have finally figured out where the ceremony will be,” she wrote. “…and much to the relief of secret service and with the dogs’ endorsement…we’ll be getting married on the South Lawn! Couldn’t be more excited.” Naomi also included a gorgeous view of the landscaping with the Washington Monument in the background and the golden light of sunset shining on the historical site.

The South Lawn is considered the backyard of the White House and is typically used for the landing of the president’s helicopter, Marine One, as well as annual events like the Easter Egg Roll. The news of the White House wedding was first announced in April, and it was confirmed by Michael LaRosa, press secretary for First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, that this family event was not coming at taxpayers’ expense. “Consistent with other private events hosted by the First Family and following the traditions of previous White House wedding festivities in prior Administrations, the Biden family will be paying for the wedding activities that occur at the White House,” he told the Associated Press.

Naomi has been keeping her followers updated on the plans as much as she can, given the fact that a lot of details will be kept under wraps for security reasons (that’s what happens when your granddad is the President of the United States). As the oldest daughter of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Buhle, there is a lot of excitement about having someone from the First Family get married at the White House. Jenna Bush Hager had her wedding reception on the grounds in 2008, but she first married Henry Hager at the Bush family’s compound in Crawford, Texas. It’s good to see the White House hosting celebratory events again — now we will just have to wait those 114 days to see how all of Naomi’s plans come together.

