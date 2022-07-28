Cindy Crawford Is Still Our Favorite Bikini Model in This Dreamy New ‘Apres Swim’ Photo

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The summer is halfway over, but Cindy Crawford is soaking up every glorious moment in the sun. The 56-year-old supermodel shared her latest bikini snapshot after a dip in the water — and she looks fabulous.

Wearing a black string bikini and lounging in a white terrycloth robe after a day of swimming, Crawford appeared relaxed and peaceful as she looked off into the distance. Her wavy hair framed her face and her skin looked dewy without a stitch of makeup. The supermodel made sure to tag fashion designers, Melissa Odabash MBE Swimwear and Simone Fan, so her followers could get all of the details about her outfit. She wrote in her caption, “Apres swim” with a white heart emoji as several of her celebrity friends and family members chimed in with their praise.

Fellow supermodel Linda Evangelista wrote, “Yes” with a red heart while daughter Kaia Gerber chimed in with her Gen Y opinion, “hot!” Her skincare line, Meaningful Beauty, said what a lot of us were thinking, “Our Swim-spo,” and Odabash appreciated that Crawford wore one of her bikinis, sharing, “always flawless.” The mom of two has been open about the aging process and admitted to Dujour magazine that turning 50 was “really hard.” She explained, “For so long I was the 20-year-old model on the cover of Vogue, or 25 or 30—and then all of a sudden my daughter is becoming that.”

Crawford learned to flip that narrative around and quiet the voices in her head by taking a look at her successful journey. “I don’t want to spend my fifties trying to get back to where I was in my thirties,” she noted. “Even though, yes, maybe I would like my skin or my waistline to be the same, I’ve worked hard and evolved into this person.”

