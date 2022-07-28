Prince William’s Rumored Affair Is Back at the Top of Twitter News Amid a ‘Salacious’ Anonymous Report

The rumors about Prince William’s alleged affair were hot news (again!) on Thursday as a Deuxmoi post had everyone talking. It’s important to remember in all of this gossip that the Instagram account offers unverified stories, so take what you are about to read with a grain of salt.

The anonymous Deuxmoi submission shares a “salacious” tale about a “British royal’s extramarital affair” that they claim is an “open secret in London and amongst the English aristo set.” The insider continued, “At a recent media party, I was told the real reason for the affair was the royal’s love for pegging, which the wife is too old-fashioned to engage in.” (Read HERE for a definition of pegging.) They go on to say that “the wife doesn’t mind her [the affair partner] and in fact prefers her husband getting his sexual needs fulfilled elsewhere, as long as they don’t become emotional, which was the case with the last woman” That tidbit seems to strike a chord with royal watchers everywhere, who are pointing their fingers at the Cambridges and their reported marital strife after William’s rumored affair with Rose Hanbury.

Of course, this juicy tale only fired up Twitter, which had “#PrinceWilliamAffair” and “#PrinceofPegging” trending all day long on a global scale. It also gave fuel to the fanbases (Team Cambridge vs. Team Sussex) to offer their opinions on the somewhat shocking story. One fan of the Sussex Squad dove right into the heart of the family feud and wrote, “I don’t care if Prince William indulges in extramarital affairs. I don’t care if he likes a bit of pegging. I do care though that he and his wife used Meghan as a distraction from their lives being talked about.” In the other camp, a Cambridge family supporter thinks this is a rouse to distract from all of the recent Prince Harry and Meghan Markle headlines, adding, “#princewilliamaffair & Pegging Trending Today’s a coordinated smear campaign for Prince William after insulting brother who got it, to drain the eyes news that he made taxpayers pay in his court. I know’s that William’s a very cool person, Many envy Kate. #PrinceWilliamIsAKing.”

However, it’s comedian Richard Jeter who might have won the Twitter war with his hilarious comment, “Man, the next season of The Windsors is going to be lit, and The Crown’s gonna have to clock in an NC-17 series.” We may never know the truth about Prince William’s alleged extracurricular activities, but it’s proving that the royal family may have less protection than they think when it comes to rumors — the U.K. media might look the other way for certain royals, but social media is changing the PR game for everyone.

