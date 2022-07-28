J.Lo’s Ballet Flats Are About to Take Fall Style by Storm — Shop Our Favorite Lookalikes Starting at $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

There’s only one celeb who’s been doing the most when it comes to providing the perfect fashion inspo. Jennifer Lopez is currently on her Paris honeymoon with Ben Affleck and their kids, and with every new snapshot we see of the Hustlers actress comes a new tab we’re opening on our desktop to find the perfect dupe or lookalike dress, accessory, (and now) shoe. Lopez’s latest footwear choice is a pair of ballet flats that are sure to be the must-have item this fall, and you can buy designer flats and affordable styles from Nordstrom and Amazon right now.

As per usual, we’re going to take a moment to fawn over Lopez’s latest look before we dive into our favorite shoe selections. Just a few days ago, Lopez was photographed walking hand-in-hand with her husband. The multi-hyphenate wore a beautiful royal blue dress with a cinched waist and paired the frock with a set of beige ballet flats.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seen in Paris on July 25, 2022 KCS Presse / MEGA.

We’re so accustomed to seeing Lopez rocking sky-high heels. But the fact she opted for flats this time around must mean the shoes are perfect for long walks through the Louvre and seemingly endless days on your feet. Check out our round-up of flats that are perfect for any occasion.

The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman in Soft Beige

Image: Sam Edelman via Nordstrom Sam Edelman via Nordstrom.

The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman in Soft Beige $119.95

If you’re looking to by the exact pair of ballet flats J.Lo wore on the streets of Paris, then you’re in luck! Nordstrom currently has The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman in Soft Beige for a reduced price. Ordinarily, these shoes could cost upwards of $140, but you can buy them for $119.95 right now.

The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman in Light Blue

Image: Sam Edelman via Nordstrom Sam Edelman via Nordstrom.

The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman in Light Blue $69.96

Love the style of the Sam Edelman flat, but not interested in splurging? Well, don’t worry. The designer features a number of other shades in this beloved shoe. You can get The Felicia Flat by Sam Edelman in Light Blue, too. At a price of $69.96, you won’t be breaking the bank for a fashionable pair of flats.

Women’s Flat by Nine West

Image: Nine West via Amazon Nine West via Amazon.

Women's Flat by Nine West $39.60 on Amazon.com

There are more places to shop flats than just Nordstrom. On Amazon, you can by the Women’s Flat by Nine West . This casual shoe will take you from days in the office to nights on the town easily.

Women’s Suede Ballet Flat by Feversole

Image: Feversole via Amazon Feversole via Amazon.

Women's Suede Ballet Flat by Feversole $25.99 on Amazon.com

If you’re looking for a ballet flat that’s incredibly comfortable, the Women’s Suede Ballet Flat by Feversole provides ample support without sacrificing style.

Women’s Ballet Flat from Amazon Essentials

Image: Amazon Essentials via Amazon Amazon Essentials via Amazon.

Women's Ballet Flat from Amazon Essentials $19.50 on Amazon.com

And finally, if you want a ballet flat that you can wear with practically anything, then the Women’s Ballet Flat from Amazon Essentials is perfect for you. Not only will these shoes compliment any look — casual or formal — they won’t break the bank either. You can buy the shoes pictured above for just $19.50 right now.

