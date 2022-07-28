Christie Brinkley Looks Breathtaking in Revealing Purple Swimsuit With a Groovy 60s’ Vibe

Christie Brinkley proves why she’s still one of the best cover girls out there. Her latest swimsuit snapshot is both sweet and sassy all at once — and we love that her career is thriving at the age of 68.

The stunning photo is for a spread in Social Life Magazine, a luxury lifestyle publication for the Hamptons. (See the image HERE.) Brinkley sports a plunging, purple one-piece with a cutout just above her belly button and accessorized with an emerald necklace dangling in her cleavage and a 60s-print scarf in her wavy hair. She flirts with the camera by striking an alluring pose as the shimmering water in the pool glistens behind her. The supermodel then teased her look with a cheeky caption, “Ta Ta for now!”

Brinkley, like her fashion industry colleague Paulina Porizkova, has been sounding the alarm that women “want to see themselves” in magazines and commercials. “They want to be stylish but they don’t want to look like they’re trying too hard,” she explained to the U.K.’s The Times in 2021. “They want to be represented.” While she thinks things are progressing, designers are still lagging behind changing societal trends. “I’ve been in this industry for 47 years now and I can’t begin to tell you how much it has evolved, but aging is the last frontier,” she added.

Fans will be seeing plenty of Brinkley in the years ahead because she has no plans to retire anytime soon. “I’m too young not to be working,” she said proudly. “I love my job.” And she’s good at it, so keep rocking those photoshoots and breaking down the ageism barriers, Christie!

Before you go, click here to see celebrity women over 50 whose bikini photos are blowing our minds.