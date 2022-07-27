Reese Witherspoon Marked ‘Sweet Hubby’ Jim Toth’s Birthday With a Rare Series of Couple Photos

It’s a big day in Reese Witherspoon’s household as she marked her husband Jim Toth’s 52nd birthday. The talent agent keeps largely out of the spotlight, so it was fun to see new snapshots of the loving couple on her Instagram account.

The 46-year-old Oscar winner made a carousel of rare personal photos, including ones that included their nine-year-old son Tennessee James (older siblings Ava, 22, and Deacon, 18, are from Witherspoon’s first marriage to Ryan Phillippe). The couple looks so happy together in black sunglasses as they smile broadly at the camera — and it seems like father and son are big sports fans, too. Witherspoon captioned her adorable post, “Happy birthday to my sweet hubby, JT! Don’t know anyone who loves Tour de France / road biking / @arsenal / @nashvillesc / @steelers …. oh and GOLF … basically all sports more than YOU. Love you so much!”

The Morning Show star credits Toth with encouraging her to take control of career as an actress and producer. “I get a lot of support from my husband, who cares deeply about equality and always tells me, ‘Why wouldn’t you call the person in charge of a company and have a personal relationship with them?'” she explained to Marie Claire. “He’s encouraged me to be outspoken.”

As a result, Witherspoon was able to sell her Hello Sunshine media company for a whopping $900 million last year, making her one of the top female moguls in the entertainment industry. That’s quite an accomplishment, and she always made sure to share her success with Toth, who has been instrumental in offering advice that has put in the top echelon of Hollywood. The couple certainly has a lot to celebrate this year.

Before you go, click here to see the longest celebrity marriages.