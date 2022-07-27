Meghan Markle’s Legal Team Has a Pointed Response to Sister Samantha’s Post-Oprah Lawsuit

Meghan Markle and her legal team are not backing down from what they believe are false allegations from her half-sister Samantha Markle. Samantha is suing over Meghan’s perceptions of their family life during her March 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey — and Meghan has no patience for what her half-sister is claiming.

In the most recent round of court documents, obtained by Hollywood Life, the Duchess of Sussex’s legal team writes, “It is hard to imagine a more personal and subjective feeling than how one views their own childhood.” The point of contention circles around Meghan’s remark that she “grew up as an only child” while still acknowledging that Samantha was her “half-sister on her father’s side.” The point of the royal’s argument is that two opposing ideas can coexist — she was raised as an only child by her mother, Doria Ragland while understanding that she has half-siblings from father Thomas Markle’s previous relationship.

“Meghan’s response to that question that she ‘grew up as an only child’ was obviously not meant to be a statement of objective fact that she had no genetic siblings or half-siblings,” the documents reads. “Rather, it was a textbook example of a subjective statement about how a person feels about her childhood.” It seems ridiculous that this is even a court case to begin with, but Samantha and Thomas have both continued to be a thorn in Meghan’s side (and a U.K. tabloid dream).

When Samantha was promoting her tell-all book, The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister, in 2017, it was pretty clear the dueling sisters had very different perceptions of their upbringing — years before Meghan’s sit-down with Winfrey. “My book deals with my bi-racial family in a candid, warm, personal, and socially important way,” Samantha told the Daily Star. “Maybe when Meghan is more mature and reads the book she’ll understand. Some of it she won’t like, some of it she might.” The family members are never going to see eye to eye on this, and as Meghan’s legal team is emphasizing, this is all a very “subjective” topic.

